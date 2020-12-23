Idaho ranks second in the nation when it comes to Christmas spirit, according to a recent report.
GetCenturyLink.com, a sales agent for the telecommunications company CenturyLink, analyzes online activity and area culture to determine the merriest states each year.
It looks at things like Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses, online shopping for things like wrapping paper, Christmas cards, ornaments and “Elf on a Shelf,” Christmas music streams and Christmas-related Tweets, according to www.getcenturylink.com/blog/how-much-does-your-state-love-christmas. It also takes into consideration the number of Christmas tree farms per capita and charitable giving.
This year, Utah came in at the top of the list, while Idaho came in second — a significant jump over its ranking of 14th last year. Wisconsin placed third.
Other states that made it into the top 10 this year beginning with fourth were North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska, North Dakota, West Virginia and Arkansas.
“Look, we’re not saying a state has to have a white winter for its locals to *fully* embrace the season, but nearly half of the states that ranked in the top ten for having the most Christmas spirit have snowy winters,” according to the report.
On the other side of the scale, the website found that seven of the 10 states that showed the least Christmas spirit have mild or warm winters.
The District of Columbia came in last at 51. Just above that was Florida, 50, and Hawaii, 49, both of which were also ranked in the bottom five last year, according to the report.
Several western states were also found to be on the low end of the Christmas spirit scale: Arizona, 43; California, 44, Nevada, 46, Colorado, 47, and New Mexico, 48.
Aside from making it into the top 10, Arkansas came in first for the number of charitable donations this year.
“Last year, Utah ranked as the most charitable state, but this year, Arkansas reigned supreme,” according to the report. “In 2020, Arkansans have already contributed 3.44% of their total adjusted income to charities.”
West Virginia came in last for charitable donations, with residents giving 0.72 percent.
When it came to Christmas tree farms per capita, Vermont once again led the nation.
“Since last Christmas, Vermont increased its Christmas tree farm count from thirty-seven to thirty-nine,” according to the report.