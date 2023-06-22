BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against a northern Idaho man accused of shooting to death a neighboring family -- including two teenagers -- because he said the family’s 18-year-old son exposed himself to the man’s children.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day shooting in Kellogg, about 400 miles (644 kilometers) north of Boise.

