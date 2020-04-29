The City of Pocatello’s Public Information Officer has received accolades from the Idaho Press Club.
Saturday, April 25, the Idaho Press Club announced its Best of 2019 Award Winners online instead of at its gala awards banquet, which was canceled due to the coronavirus. Logan McDougall, Public Information Officer for the City, walked away with the top spot in the “Public Relations, News Release – PR” category.
“Everyone who meets Logan knows he takes pride in his responsibility as the City’s Public Information Officer,” said City Council President Heidi Adamson. “He provides important updates and keeps our citizens informed. Logan is definitely deserving of this award.”
“We are very proud of Logan and excited that he has been recognized by his peers,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “He is a true professional who works with every department to get information out to the public through regular media channels as well as our social media outlets.”
To earn the award, Logan had to submit a selection of three news releases and a variety of news clippings from each release. His submissions included the announcement of the City of Pocatello’s new mobile app, the summer youth pass partnership between Pocatello Regional Transit, Marshall Public Library and Parks & Recreation, and the debut of “The Nature of Idaho” radio show hosted by Zoo Idaho and the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
In 2017, Logan earned an honorable mention from the Idaho Press Club in the same category, “Public Relations, News Release – PR.” He was hired as the City’s Public Information Officer in June 2015.