BOISE — Last month’s stay-home order from Gov. Brad Little temporarily closed the doors of businesses across the state and limited the operations of others, but there is little enforcement.
Because the order comes from the state, local governments and police departments are not responsible for investigating violations of the order for either individuals or businesses. Any concerns about violations must be reported to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s COVID-19 hotline, but that doesn’t guarantee any actions will be taken.
DHW spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said the agency focuses on responding and tracking COVID-19 alongside the health districts and does not have the resources to investigate complaints.
“There’s no public health police that are going to go around,” Forbing-Orr said. “It’s really on the individuals and the businesses themselves to ensure they’re adhering to the social distancing guidelines. If people have concerns, they don’t have to use that business.”
The isolation order issued March 25 requires all Idahoans to work remotely if possible and to stay home unless they are accessing essential services such as health care or grocery stores. Any businesses that could not continue operations with customers six feet apart needed to close or change the way they do business to keep people from gathering.
The health districts report confirms COVID-19 cases by county, but there is no more specific information released about where in the area the sick person lives or where they work. There are no requirements from the state that businesses with employees who test positive for the coronavirus inform the public.
Forbing-Orr said businesses should respond to positive cases in employees “on a case-by-case basis” due to different working conditions. Some businesses can close for 24 hours for a deep cleaning, while others may only need to clean a small area and isolate a small group of employees who have been exposed.
Instead of relying on government notification, she said residents should assume the novel coronavirus is anywhere out in the community and adhere to guidelines such as wearing cloth masks in public and staying six feet away from others.
“There is not enough testing to give a broad perspective about how widespread COVID-19 is, and we are encouraging people to assume it is widely circulating in your community and take precautions," Forbing-Orr said.
Steven Miller, the Southwest Idaho regional director for the Idaho Small Business Development Center, echoes Forbing-Orr’s comments that anyone who goes out for essentials should take the necessary precautions and assume the virus is in public spaces. But he's optimistic that most businesses that have large gatherings, like restaurants and bars, are complying with the order.
However, he strongly urges businesses that are nonessential to follow the order.
“If you are clearly working in a business that is not part of the critical needs, then I don’t believe your employer should force you to come to work,” he said. “It’s definitely bad for business and our economy, but there’s a reason for it.”