The Idaho National Guard is sending roughly 400 personnel to Washington, D.C., at the request of the National Guard Bureau to assist in guarding monuments, buildings and other property, the Idaho National Guard announced Thursday.
National Guard troops from a number of states have been sent to Washington, D.C., to help after nights of violence that led to fires being set, windows shattered, store shelves emptied and dozens of police officers injured, The Associated Press reports. The unrest is in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody, which has sparked protests and riots across the country condemning police brutality against black Americans.
Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday said she wants out-of-state military troops out of the nation's capital, CNN reports. A county in northern Virginia pulled its officers out of D.C. Monday night after they played a supporting role in clearing a peaceful protest from a park outside the White House so the president could walk to a church for a photo opportunity, according to AP. The American Civil Liberties Union is now suing the Trump administration on behalf of those protesters.
Idaho National Guard personnel traveled via military aircraft and reported to their duty stations Friday in support of the United States Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department. The mission is expected to last about five days.
Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard, said in the press release: “Regardless of where we are in the U.S., our role is to support civilian authorities and our personnel are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people’s right to peacefully demonstrate.”
The Idaho National Guard has provided hundreds of soldiers and airmen over the last decade in response to national emergencies, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005, wildland fire suppression in Oregon and Washington in 2015, and Hurricane Maria recovery support in Puerto Rico in 2017. More recently, the Guard provided state emergency relief in Idaho during the COVID-19 pandemic.