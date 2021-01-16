For the first time in history, members of the Idaho National Guard are traveling to Washington, D.C. to provide assistance during a U.S. presidential inauguration.
The Idaho National Guard sent more than 300 soldiers and airmen to the nation’s capital on Friday to support district and federal agencies as President-Elect Joe Biden takes office.
“The National Guard has participated in every presidential inauguration in our nation’s history,” Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho, said in an Idaho National Guard news release. “It is an honor to be a part of the tradition of ensuring the peaceful and orderly transition of national power; an act that separates us from many other countries across the world.”
Security concerns about the event, set to take place on Wednesday, increased after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump violently overtook the U.S. Capitol building in a breach that left five people dead earlier this month, according to Associated Press reports. Washington has since gone into a state of lockdown that, though standard for an inauguration, has started earlier than usual.
Roughly 21,000 guardsmen from around the nation are expected to provide support during the event.
The National Guard Bureau typically requests assistance from Civil Support Teams, which exist in every state and are designed to support civilian law enforcement and incident commanders, for the inauguration, according to Lt. Col. Christopher Borders, public affairs officer for the Idaho National Guard. This time around, the event lined up well with the training calendar for Idaho’s team, so they started making plans to participate a while ago.
“The Idaho National Guard had planned to support this inauguration with roughly two dozen personnel,” Borders wrote in an email response to the Journal. “However, after the events that unfolded in Washington, D.C. last week, nearly all states and territories sent additional personnel to the nation’s capital at the request of the National Guard Bureau.”
Idaho National Guard officials say their members will augment the Washington D.C. National Guard and serve in support of the U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for coordinating the event. The guardsmen could help with a variety of tasks, including security, communications, medical, logistics and safety support.
“Nearly half of the National Guard task force will conduct security-related duties to include traffic control or by assisting visitors to proper assembly locations as well as entry and exit points,” according to the news release.
Nearly 50 of the 300-plus Idaho guardsmen assisting at the upcoming inauguration are from Eastern Idaho.
“This is a historic event for the Idaho National Guard,” 1st Lt. Thomas Lewis from Idaho Falls, a logistician with the 145th Support Battalion, said in a statement submitted to the Journal. “We are looking forward to helping support this mission and fulfill the duty we signed up for.”
Idaho National Guard officials say the recent deployment does not involve the more than 200 soldiers and airmen — nearly 40 from Eastern Idaho — who are already serving in their communities as part of the COVID-19 response effort. Those guardsmen have been helping with COVID screening and testing, vaccination, mask distribution, data entry, patient intake/processing, traffic control, food distribution, logistics and sanitization.
“COVID response and the D.C. mission are the only two current domestic missions; but coupled together represent the largest mobilization domestically in recent Idaho National Guard history,” Borders wrote.