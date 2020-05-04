A Lewiston man landed a record bass while fishing in Dworshak Reservoir.
Dustin Shepherd broke a catch-and-release state record with his monster smallmouth bass, which was 22.75 inches long.
The previous record was 22 inches long and was set by Rick Poedtke in 2018.
The state's current certified weight record for smallmouth bass was also caught at Dworshak Reservoir. It was 9.72 pounds and was caught by Dan Steigers in 2006.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, smallmouth bass feed more aggressively during spring, when water temperatures rise into the 50s before spawning. After spawning, smallmouth move into deeper water and can be harder to catch.