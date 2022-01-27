In response to the occupation, a local group called the Idaho Liberty Dogs has planned a rally on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cecil D Andrus Park, in opposition of tent cities, Boise Mutual Aid and the Black Lives Matter movement. The Idaho Liberty Dogs are also calling for the recall of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.
The group's Facebook event page states: "Boise, wake up! Soon we will look like Portland and smell like DT Los Angeles. Please join us in PEACEFULLY occupying this space to let them know we're not ok with this."
In response to the planned rally, the group of unhoused protesters areplanning a potluck to start around 11 a.m. Saturday. They are hoping members of the community will show support by sharing a meal and listening to their experiences. For more information, contact Boise Mutual Aid Collective on Instagram, @boisemutualaid.
Many of the unhoused protesters said they were nervous upon hearing about the rally. SherryJo Crandall said she was still a little scared.
"I think their thinking comes from a place of ignorance and they're pre-judging us based on what they see in the media or what they see on the street, they're defensive and you can't reason with that," Crandall said. "I was scared but I'm just gonna hide in my car, with my cats. Liberty Dogs and Proud Boys will not win. We are not going to engage with them, they need to grow up. We are just people."
Others in the unhoused community expressed that the rally against them didn't make sense, as they are an independent group protesting their rights.
A Facebook message written to the Idaho Liberty Dogs seeking comment was not immediately returned.
The group occupying the lawn in recent weeks is asking for the mayor or City Council members to come hear their demands, which include a quick approach to creating affordable housing, more options for safe and family shelter spaces at night that let guests retain their autonomy, less alleged aggression and ticketing by law enforcement, and requesting that an unhoused person be added to the council or program that works with the population.