The Idaho Legislature has now spent more than $330,000 on its private legal team defending the state’s abortion laws against multiple lawsuits, in addition to the defense of the laws provided by the state attorney general’s office.

The taxpayer-funded bill has reached $331,611.60 so far, according to records obtained under the Idaho Public Records Act. State House and Senate GOP leaders hired Nampa attorney Daniel Bower and Las Vegas attorney Monte Neil Stewart to argue on the Legislature’s behalf in three lawsuits brought to the Idaho Supreme Court by Planned Parenthood and one in federal court filed by the Department of Justice.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.