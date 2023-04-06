BOISE — The House on its final day of the Legislative session Thursday failed to get the needed two-thirds majority of votes to override the governor’s veto of the ”harmful material” in libraries bill. The 46-24 vote took place after no debate; six more members voted in favor of the override than voted to pass the bill, the original vote was 40-30.

Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, later attempted to change her vote from a yes to a no, but the chamber had moved through too many orders of business under House rules. She had asked for unanimous consent to be allowed to change it anyway, but Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, objected.

