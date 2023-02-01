Greater Idaho

The “Greater Idaho” proposal would move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon.

 GreaterIdaho.org

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho.

Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential to relocate the Idaho/Oregon border. A similar joint memorial was introduced in Oregon earlier this year, KOIN reported.

(2) comments

Mike Mathews

I see rep. judy boyle, r-Midvale, got her name in the paper again. Just guessing but, is she from California?

Old Crow

Before we do this, could we possibly ship all our

Democrats and rinos to Portland?

