Chris Russo, right, the president of Texans for Strong Borders, speaks to the Idaho Legislature’s Committee on Federalism on Thursday in Boise.

 Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun

Some Idaho Republican legislators and law enforcement officers on Thursday discussed potential legislation to curb employment of undocumented workers and to increase law enforcement’s search and seizure powers.

The discussions came during a public meeting of the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Committee on Federalism on Thursday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

