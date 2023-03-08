BOISE — About two and a half weeks from the Legislature’s target end date, leadership says the biggest priorities are coming up soon.

House Speaker Mike Moye, R-Star; Senate Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise; House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise; and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise met with members of the media Wednesday to discuss what’s happened and what’s ahead.

Idaho Democrats call on lawmakers to move on priorities instead of 'hot-button issues'

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.