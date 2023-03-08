Capitol building drone photo MAIN ART

A photo of the Idaho Capitol in February 2023.

 Austin Johnson / Lewiston Tribune

BOISE — Following a lengthy meeting, the House Education Committee decided to hold for one day a bill that would make sex education in public schools opt-in rather than opt-out. The committee will take it back up Thursday morning.

Three parents testified that they did not know the content of what was being taught in their children’s sex education classes and would not have consented had they known.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.