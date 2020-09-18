BOISE – As Idaho surges ahead in national rankings for economic prosperity, Governor Brad Little highlighted today the ways Idaho is accelerating a strong economic rebound amid the global pandemic.
“Idahoans have faced much hardship this year, but we have been working hard to ease the challenges and restore the prosperity Idaho had before the global pandemic,” Governor Little said.
A few rankings demonstrating Idaho’s strong economic position include:
Idaho is #1 state for economic momentum (FFIS index)
Idaho is #1 state for financial solvency (Barron’s report)
Idaho is #1 state in personal income growth over past year (PEW)
Idaho is #3 state for best employment rate (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
Idaho is #3 state for most CARES investment in broadband
Idaho is in the top 10 states for unemployment trust fund balance (U.S. Department of Labor)
Idaho is in the top 10 states for rainy day fund balance (NASBO)
Governor Little said there are six specific ways Idaho is accelerating such a strong economic rebound.
- Idaho has responsibly managed the pandemic response.
- Idaho has prioritized direct support for Idaho businesses and citizens in the allocation of federal coronavirus relief funds.
- Idaho has cut red tape to ease the burden on businesses and strengthen the coronavirus response.
- Idaho has demonstrated fiscal conservatism in the state budget.
- Idaho has made historic investments in K-12 education during the pandemic to support students, families, and a strong economic rebound.
- Idaho has prioritized transparency and has engaged the business community and experts in all aspects of the coronavirus response.
Governor Little also said Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan for another two weeks. Under Stage 4, all Idaho businesses are open while protocols are followed to minimize transmission risk.
“In nearly all the statewide metrics categories we are seeing encouraging trends. However, our COVID hospitalizations statewide remain too high again to move out of Stage 4,” Governor Little said. “As temperatures start dropping, more transmissible moments will occur in the coming months. A primary reason we are able to achieve this remarkable economic position is because of our personal actions to slow the spread of coronavirus in our communities. I urge Idahoans, please do not let your guard down.”