School facilities funding committee full size 10-25-22

From left, Rep. Jason Monks and Sens. Dave Lent, Lori Den Hartog and Jeff Agenbroad participate in a meeting of the Idaho Legislature’s interim working group on funding construction of public schools, on Tuesday at the Idaho Capitol.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

BOISE — From a revolving loan fund for school construction, to expanding the current bond levy equalization fund, to creating a new permanent building fund for schools, lawmakers on a joint committee looking at funding for school facilities signaled Tuesday that they’re open to a range of ideas.

“I’m a believer in brainstorming and collaboration,” said Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, co-chair of the legislative interim working group. “I appreciate the creative process that we’re in right now.”

