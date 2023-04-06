BOISE — Rick Naerebout, Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO, told a group of lawmakers and agricultural industry leaders Tuesday that he’d hoped the gathering would be more of a celebration.

Most of those gathered, which included U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho; state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, and leaders from the Idaho Farm Bureau, Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, and others, had met the year before to discuss ongoing issues to address the agricultural labor crisis.

AGl Labor Reform Roundtable

Idaho state Sen. Jim Guthrie addresses participants in a roundtable discussion at the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry in Boise, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
AGl Labor Reform Roundtable

Congressman Mike Simpson looks on as Idaho state Sen. Jim Guthrie speaks during a roundtable discussion at the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

