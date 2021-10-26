POCATELLO — Idaho S. Law has filed to run for both mayor of Pocatello and for a seat on the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees.
Even if he loses his pair of races, Law believes he'll have accomplished something meaningful. Law — who also goes by Idaho Lorax and Idaho Sierra — is a perennial candidate in Pocatello elections who typically runs for multiple offices during each election cycle, using his campaign soapbox to raise awareness about his concerns regarding the local environment.
Law believes millions of tons of uranium — secret surplus product from local phosphate mining companies — have been buried throughout the region, contributing to outlandishly high local cancer rates.
"I have been working on this project as a scientist, a reporter and running for office to get the facts out there," Law said.
He's alleged that local politicians and others are engaging in a massive coverup to stymy cleanup efforts.
"It's the great Pocatello cleanup," Law said. "I am running and have been running to save lives. ... This is the most radioactive city in the world."
Law insists the community has the highest cancer rate in the U.S., and uranium must be removed from schools and public infrastructure to protect public health.
"The town, it's been one ride of corruption and coverup," Law said.
Organizations that track cancer incidence offer data concluding Idaho cancer rates rank slightly below the national average.
According to an American Cancer Society report on incidence rates of selected cancers by state from 2013 through 2017, Idaho's cancer incidence rate per 100,000 of population, adjusted for age, was 473.1 for men and 419.5 for women. By comparison, the U.S. average was 489.1 for men and 422.4 for women. National Cancer Institute data also shows Idaho's incidence of cancer has been slightly below the national average for both men and women.
Furthermore, a September 2010 report by Cancer Data Registry of Idaho, analyzing data from 2004 through 2007, found no statistically significant variability by city or region of the state. However, the report concluded Idaho has significant room for improvement regarding preventative cancer screenings.
Law's name will appear on the school board ballot along with candidates Heather Clarke and Clayton Armstrong in the race for the Zone 2 seat.
In the race for Pocatello mayor, he'll appear on the ballot with Brian C. Blad, Sam Laoboonmi, Christine Stevens and David T. Worley.
"We are the only place other than Chernobyl that has significant mutant animals roaming our forests," Law said.