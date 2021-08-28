A juvenile has died of injuries from a collision with an automobile according to a news release from Idaho State Police.
The youth passed away in the hospital, according to the Aug. 28 state police release.
The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 27, at about 7:30 p.m., Idaho State Police report.
It occurred on Marble Front Road near Andrew Court, just east of Indiana Ave. in Caldwell, according to the news release.
The report from state police says the juvenile was riding an electric scooter west on Marble Front Road.
The juvenile tried to cross the road and was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape, which was also traveling west on Marble Front Road, according to Idaho State Police.
The Ford Escape was driven by 32-year-old Caldwell resident Zachary Mattulat, according to the news release.
The juvenile wasn’t wearing a helmet and was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, state police report.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police, according to the news release.