Cold case

A headstone at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls marks the grave of the body identified last month as Cynthia Gunnerson.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — In a case that made headlines more than eight years ago, DNA evidence has revealed the body of a woman found in the Snake River below the Perrine Bridge to be that of a San Diego resident, police say.

“Jane Doe” was identified last month as Cynthia Gunnerson (aka Sash Ergateage).

