A news release from Idaho Gov. Brad Little has highlighted a survey that found Idaho is the sixth most self-reliant state.
And the news release from the governor included a notation: “Idahoans continue to value their independence.”
The survey results were from WalletHub, a personal finance company based in Washington, D.C.
Their survey compared 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade and personal vices, according to the company.
Then the company broke down these categories into 39 key indicators of independence in order to determine which states are most self-sustaining.
Idaho's total score in the company's survey was 61.97. The top state in the survey was Utah. Louisiana placed last in the U.S.
Idaho's high ranking doesn't come as a surprise to Ron and Faith Rippee, who live in Chubbuck.
The couple were staffing a fireworks stand near Wells Fargo in advance of the Fourth of July.
“We originally came from California years ago and we love the atmosphere so much more here, Ron said. “California is just very highly regulated and I mean everything is regulated,” he said.
That's even to the point if you own property you can't cut a tree down or remodel a bathroom without a permit, he said.
“So coming here where things are not really that highly restricted, it's like night and day,” he said.
They both grew up in California and are familiar with what it's like to live with lots of restrictions, he said.
“So we were there but we could not wait to move here,” he said.
Faith said they would not want to go back to California.
“It's just a different atmosphere here,” Ron said. “It's a slower paced life here, but it's so much of a better life. I mean people here are friendly."
Dawnae Kirkham, who manages a fireworks stand near Red Robin in Chubbuck, believes Idaho's laid-back environment is especially ideal for students.
“They come here because there are opportunities that aren't afforded in other states due to the cost of living, business licenses, things like that,” she said.
Kirkham is also impressed by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Historic Downtown Pocatello.
They do a lot to help facilitate and encourage the small business owners, she said. She said the community is also proactive in bringing in concerts, fireworks shows and other attractions for residents.
"So I do believe that as far as small business is concerned that you can work really well with the city on a local level,” Kirkham said.