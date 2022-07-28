BOISE — The Nez Perce Tribe and environmental groups are appealing the construction permit granted to Perpetua Resources, a mining company with plans to operate a new open pit antimony and gold mine east of McCall.

The proposed project would allow open-pit mining for those metals in an area that was once proposed as a Superfund site, as previously reported. The appeal claims that large quantities of dust would be generated by the project, and could cause health issues to mine workers as well as nearby recreationists, according to press release from Idaho Conservation League, one of the environmental groups appealing the permit. Environmental nonprofit Save the South Fork Salmon is also appealing the permit.