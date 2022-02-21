BOISE — Bipartisan legislation placing some new limits on the charging of rental application fees statewide — but not capping them — cleared a House committee Monday after a lengthy hearing, despite concern that it lacks an enforcement mechanism.
“This closes a really bad loophole in that other one we passed,” declared Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, who moved to approve HB 617 and send it to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.” He was referring to HB 442, which passed the House on Feb. 7, and erases current rental application fee caps and other regulations that the city of Boise enacted locally by ordinance in 2019. That bill forbids any such local regulations; it’s currently pending in a Senate committee.
HB 617, which was backed by the Idaho Apartment Association along with property managers and some renters and housing advocates, would permit the charging of rental application fees only if there is actually a unit available; limit the number of fees that can be collected from competing tenants for the same unit; and require landlords charging such fees to compare prospective tenants only to fully disclosed qualifying criteria, not to each other. It creates a new section of state law entitled, “Fairness in Rental Applications.”
The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, and Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, who was the sponsor of HB 442.
Among those expressing support for the bill was single mom Nikki Eytchison, who told the House Judiciary Committee she’s had to move four different times since 2019 due to skyrocketing rent. Each time, she said, she’s paid four to 10 application fees. “In the last three years, that’s over $500 I could have used to feed my kids,” she said.
Pam Roemer said the bill “does have some good things in it,” though she worried about enforcement. “It is a lot to pay all those fees just to try to find a place to live,” she told the lawmakers. “I went to one place, finally called and called, to find out they had 200 people applying for one unit. … That was just unreal. It’s scary out there.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, made a substitute motion to send the bill to the House’s amending order so an enforcement mechanism could be added — other than an aggrieved tenant having to go to court and file a lawsuit — but his motion failed, 3-11. Some committee members said they didn’t trust the amending process to fix the bill this year. Kerby’s motion then passed, 10-4, with Gannon joining the majority in supporting it.
Under the bill, just one prospective tenant at a time could be charged an application fee for a specific unit, unless the prospective tenant agrees in writing to pay the fee as a backup candidate or to get on a waiting list for a future vacancy.
Paul Smith of the Idaho Apartment Association told the committee that the bill’s requirements are “what professionals use.” He said, “We call it the first-qualified-applicant rule.”
He said professional apartment managers use that approach to avoid fair-housing discrimination complaints.
Boise City Councilor Lisa Sanchez testified against the bill. “We, the city of Boise, have a rental fee ordinance that has worked quite well for the last two years, and it does have an enforcement mechanism,” she told the committee. She said in the current market, with little available and rents rising fast, renters are “vulnerable to exploitation.”
“What our community of renters need is compassion,” Sanchez said. “They are being nickeled and dimed to death. … Please do not put in place something that would overturn something that is working for the people of Boise.”
Housing advocate Ali Rabe, who is executive director of The Jesse Tree, said, “I am in support of this bill on balance, but I do not think it is the end-all, be-all solution.” She said, “It would be better if it had an enforcement mechanism.”
She said she often sees tenants “who pay hundreds of dollars in application fees and didn’t even get a response back. It is a very common practice, especially for large, out-of-state companies who are snatching up a lot of rentals across this state.”
Cassandra Swanson, president of the Southwest Idaho chapter of the National Association of Residential Property Managers, spoke in support of the bill. “Doing this in addition to the bill that’s currently passed (HB 442) we see as doing something really positive that will protect tenants,” she said.
Kerby said he thought the two bills should have been joined together, rather than having the first one go through without any steps to aid tenants facing abusive fee practices that Kerby described as a “license to steal.”
Doug Taylor of The Labrador Group, lobbyist for the Idaho Apartment Association, told the committee his group backed both HB 442 and HB 617. “Our approach as an association is to focus on one issue as a time,” he said.
To become law, HB 617 would have to pass the full House, clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature.