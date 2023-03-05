March_For_Life_1.21.23__693.jpg

Megan Wold was one of the speakers at the March For Life in Boise in January 2023. She also did the majority of the introduction of HB 242, a bill that would make it illegal for an adult to transport a minor across state lines for an abortion, with the intent to conceal it from the parents or guardians of the minor.

 Photo by Jim Max

BOISE — The House State Affairs Committee passed a bill making it illegal for an adult to transport a minor across state lines for an abortion, with the intent to conceal it from the parents or guardians of the minor. The penalty under the legislation would be between two and five years in state prison.

One person testified in favor and one testified against HB 242; the bill’s opponent argued it would put vulnerable young people who are seeking help at risk, especially those who are in abusive families.

