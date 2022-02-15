BOISE — After much debate and with bipartisan opposition, the Idaho House on Tuesday approved HB 431, the latest bill to forbid local governments or schools from removing historical monuments or renaming schools, parks, bridges or other public areas without state permission.
The bill, proposed by Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, passed on a 44-24 vote and heads to the Senate side. Critics decried it as a state overreach into the purview of local officials that creates big bureaucratic hurdles to local decisions.
Ocuniewicz noted he got a similar bill through the House last year, but it died without a hearing in the Senate. “We’ve addressed some of the issues that some folks were struggling with last year,” he told the House.
This time around, instead of requiring the Legislature to weigh in on such local decisions, the bill would require two-thirds approval from the board of Idaho State Historical Society, a board that only meets quarterly. It also would require 10 days notice to the Legislature of any such vote, and require Historical Society trustees to come before the Legislature to defend their decisions if asked.
“The bill obviously is here to address problems we’ve seen in other parts of the world,” Okuniewicz told the House, regarding removal of historical monuments. “All this does is provide an opportunity to pump the brakes.”
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Godding, said, “We have seen this bill before, and not one of my constituents has asked for this to happen. It is an unnecessary process that oversteps our local communities again.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said, “I guess what this bill fundamentally says to me, is that when a local entity, a local city council, decides they want to make a change, we’re again at the state level telling them they have to do something.”
And if the local entity took input from its local citizens, he said, “Now we’re telling those citizens: ‘Hey, you have no idea what you’re talking about. We know best up here.’ … These type of bills just cut to the very process of our government and how we always wanted local control.”
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, spoke in favor of the bill. “Local control is not our gold standard in the United States of America,” she said, “or we wouldn’t need a state government and we wouldn’t have a United States of America.” She said legislators should decide what should be handled at what level of government. “That’s our job as representatives,” she said.
“The local entities are still deciding for themselves what they would like to do,” she said, “but it carves out a very specific circumstance where the thing they want to do is going to erase a piece of history that may be important to people that live in other parts of the state.”
The bill would require the 2/3 approval from the Historical Society board for the renaming of any “school, bridge, structure, park, preserve, reserve, or other public area” that had been “named for any historic figure or historic event.” It also would require the approval for permanent removal of any “historical monuments or memorials” or for their relocation to any less-prominent place.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, also debated in favor of the bill, citing a controversy in Boise several years ago over a proposal to move The Cabin, a historic log cabin next to the city library. “To me, this is a bill to work to preserve good parts of our history,” he said. However, Gannon ended up voting against the bill.
Numerous House members spoke against the bill. Among them was Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who said it would empower an unelected board to tell local elected officials how to spend their local taxpayers’ funds.
“This is new bureaucracy we do not need to put on our local governments,” she said. “This can be handled locally.”
To become law, HB 531 would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature. Last year, Okuniewicz said he modeled the proposal after a South Carolina law protecting Confederate monuments; last year’s version, HB 90, passed the House 51-19 just hours before an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion found it “unenforceable” and likely unconstitutional.
Last year’s bill required a vote of the Legislature by concurrent resolution to approve any site renaming or removal of a monument; it died without a hearing in the Senate. Okuniewicz said he removed changes to street names from this year’s bill, because last year that “caused a lot of consternation.”