C. Scott Green U of I murders

University of Idaho President C. Scott Green expresses his condolences to the families of the murder victims during a news conference in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 16.

 Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review

BOISE — The Idaho House voted 56-14 on Thursday to approve a $1 million request for charges incurred as a result of the Nov. 13 homicides of University of Idaho students.

Gov. Brad Little recommended a supplemental appropriation for the costs associated with increased security, a safe shuttle service, counseling services, a vigil and consulting services for media, social media, compliance and a security review, according to the Legislative Budget Book.

