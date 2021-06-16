POCATELLO — The Idaho Hometown Hero Medal 2021 program is slated to make its return from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 11, in the Stephens Performing Arts Center, located on the Idaho State University campus.
It was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Beena Mannan, executive director of the JRM Foundation for Humanity, which organizes the event.
She hopes to be receiving nominations for the awards soon.
The original deadline for the free public event was to receive nominations by July 11, she said. But that got extended to July 31 to give people more time to send out nominations, due to a later than usual start caused by the pandemic, she said.
“We hope to see inspiring stories of incredibly exemplary Idahoans who are making our state a better place for all of us — not only today, but tomorrow,” she said.
Along with the ceremony there will be a lot of entertainment.
That includes a car show, a food truck festival, a live band, a Partner Charity Exhibition and a cultural Aztec performance by Danza Azteca Quetzalcoatl.
Those are all starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center on the campus of Idaho State University.
The website address for nominations is: jrmfoundation.org/nominate.
She said the awards recognize people who give back to the community and bring positive change.
“Other things to recognize are people in this really grim situation that stood out and took care of our community members,” Mannan said.
That can include hospital personnel and the people who went above and beyond their job descriptions, according to Mannan.
She says they highly encourage people to come and honor and meet the medalists and hear their stories.
“We also want community members to walk through exhibits where local groups can talk about services and resources available in our community for a variety of needs,” she said.
There will also be a gala afterward, she said.
“The ticketed and private event helps raise funds to support nonprofits though the year,” she said.
She says they aim to get good energy there and get people to come in and celebrate the medalists.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on,” she said.
Anyone with questions can email them to questions@jrmfoundation.org.