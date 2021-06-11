POCATELLO — The Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals 2021 drew a big crowd to the arena of the Bannock County Event Center on Friday.
The grandstand at 10588 Fairground Drive in Pocatello was nearly full during the event, which lasted much of the day.
It was attended by 360 contestants from all over Idaho, according to Melanie Crist, the current state secretary of the Idaho High School Rodeo Association.
And there was an announcer on a loudspeaker keeping the crowd updated as the events were run.
The finals continue on Saturday and the top contestants will be provided with nearly $80,000 in scholarships, Crist said.
It was enjoyable to watch it, according to Sheila Hill of Saint Anthony, who attended the event with family members.
She says they’ve loved rodeo for a long time.
And she says she can see the difference as riders get more experienced.
“They’ve been doing it since they were little,” she said.
It’s fun to see.
"It’s awesome to watch them to see how they’ve improved and are getting to be better and better riders," she said.
Plus she says it’s something people can just do as a family to be able to ride and have fun.
Rodeo also builds sportsmanship and character, and teaches a good work ethic, she says.
“And it helps you learn how to take care of your animals,” she said. “You can’t win if you don’t have a good animal.”
Hill notes that the events originated from families in the Old West.
“And all of these families have generations that ran ranches and took care of animals,” she said. “It’s all part of the Western ranching tradition.”
Meanwhile, there are 615 members of the Idaho High School Rodeo Association, Crist says.
And that also makes them members of the National High School Rodeo Association.
And Crist points out that only Utah and Texas have more members in the national association than Idaho.