As the year comes to an end, the team at SatelliteInternet.com has created a list of reports that featured Idaho in 2020.
They track and report on tech and pop culture trends throughout the year, and here are the reports that feature Idaho for your end-of-year round-up reports.
If there was ever a year we welcomed an alien encounter it was 2020. And apparently, Idaho is THE state to have one.
Our report found Idaho has the highest number of sightings of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, per capita.
With recent SpaceX satellites taking up the night skies, we wonder how many will mistake a UFO sighting for a satellite in the coming weeks. It's already happened, the last UFO sighting in Idaho was as in Bonners Ferry on April 18 while a family sat sky gazing for Starlink satellites.
https://www.satelliteinternet.com/resources/states-with-the-most-ufo-sightings/
Idaho also ranked #5 for states with the most bigfoot sightings by population.
https://www.satelliteinternet.com/resources/states-with-the-most-bigfoot-sightings/
Home of the spuds, satellites, and extraterrestrials. We all needed another reason to love Idaho!