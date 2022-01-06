Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has planned a two-day visit to Pocatello at the end of January where he'll host a town hall and meet-and-greet.
Bundy will be at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union at a meet-and-greet booth from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 25, and at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave., for a town hall event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 26.
The gubernatorial hopeful from Emmett said he's looking forward to coming to Pocatello to meet its residents, understand their concerns and earn their vote.
"There are a lot of people who live in Pocatello and it has a lot of political influence," Bundy said when asked why it was important to him to visit the Gate City. "I certainly want to be able to meet the people there and hopefully build confidence in them so that they will cast their vote in my direction."
Bundy, a Republican, announced his bid for Idaho governor in June of 2021, joining a field of more than a dozen candidates, including incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. Since then, he's been hard at work raising $300,000 for his campaign and spending time reaching out to voters.
"My campaign is going good. It's actually growing very well," he said. "We've gained a lot of momentum and we're constantly polling people, trying to figure out exactly where we're at. I feel we're right where we need to go, right where we need to be now and I feel very positive."
Bundy said based on his campaign's internal polling on which he's been relying, he's among the race's three front runners alongside Little and McGeachin.
"We're neck and neck with the lieutenant governor and about six to seven points behind the governor, and we've increased in support by 23% since August," he said. "We feel like we're definitely going in the right direction. We have a lot to do and we're not naive to the challenge, but we are moving in that direction."
Bundy's platform can be characterized as anti-establishment. In fact, he's faced criticism from within Idaho's Republican Party, namely from Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna, who over the summer issued a statement that said the party does not "support (Bundy's) antics or his chaotic political theater."
Bundy said he's aiming to disrupt the establishment, and Luna's comments about him are a direct criticism of his efforts. Bundy said he's all about "really trying to be true to the people" and deliver a "real check" on Idaho government.
Despite the challenges he's faced and continues to face in his bid to become Idaho's next governor, Bundy doesn't plan to let off the gas when it comes to campaigning and getting the word out about his ideas and goals for the state.
"We've been really very busy already and we are accelerating that pace," Bundy said of his campaign. "We'll be in Pocatello this month and many times again this year. We just want to want to get the message out about what is happening in Idaho and what needs to happen to keep us Idaho."