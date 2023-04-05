Meridian Library

A wide selection of books fill the Meridian Library in this May 5, 2022, file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday vetoed the library bill, which would have allowed individuals to sue libraries and school districts if minors had access to “harmful materials.” It would require the entity to have taken “reasonable steps” to restrict access.

In his veto letter of HB 314, Little highlighted his history of prioritizing literacy and said libraries are a “critical component to ensuring our Idaho kids have the resources they need to be successful readers and lifelong learners.”

Old Crow

Little is weak, what's next tranny teachers?

Drag queen librarians? You can't win a war

You are unwilling to fight.

