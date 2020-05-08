Although it looked a little different this year, Idaho's annual nonprofit fundraiser didn't miss a step.
Idaho Gives 2020 wrapped up on Thursday after raising a record-setting $3.86 million for Idaho nonprofits, nearly double what was raised last year. While the event is usually a one-day only campaign, this year it was extended to a two-week donation drive.
“I am just overwhelmed with gratitude and awe at how well the campaign has done this year. Idaho, you amaze me. Thank you for giving back to our nonprofits,” Amy Little, president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, said in a press release.
Donations came in from 18,171 unique donors this year, up from 12,336 in 2019, with the Idaho Food Bank raising not only the most this year at more than $215,000, but the most of any organization in the campaign's eight-year history.
