Fish and Game officer

Conservation Officer Chad Wippermann holds the antlers of a mule deer taken illegally with a rifle during the 2022 archery-only season in Idaho’s Lemhi County. Through Wippermann’s efforts, the violator was successfully prosecuted and received $2,100 in penalties, two years of probation, and the loss of hunting privleges for five years.

 Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chad Wippermann has been named the 2022 Pogue-Elms Law Enforcement Officer-of-the-Year. The award is presented by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (WAFWA) and is considered one of the most prestigious awards given a wildlife officer in North America.

Wippermann has protected Idaho's wildlife and fisheries resources as a conservation officer since 2009 and is based in Idaho’s Salmon Region.

