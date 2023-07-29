Conservation Officer Chad Wippermann holds the antlers of a mule deer taken illegally with a rifle during the 2022 archery-only season in Idaho’s Lemhi County. Through Wippermann’s efforts, the violator was successfully prosecuted and received $2,100 in penalties, two years of probation, and the loss of hunting privleges for five years.
Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chad Wippermann has been named the 2022 Pogue-Elms Law Enforcement Officer-of-the-Year. The award is presented by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (WAFWA) and is considered one of the most prestigious awards given a wildlife officer in North America.
Wippermann has protected Idaho's wildlife and fisheries resources as a conservation officer since 2009 and is based in Idaho’s Salmon Region.
“Chad’s work exemplifies the outstanding effort, sacrifice and dedication of men and women conservation officers in Idaho and across the nation," said Greg Wooten, IDFG enforcement chief. “His tenacity paired with his interpersonal skills and likability is a perfect fit for conservation law enforcement.”
The Pogue-Elms Award was created by WAFWA to honor Bill Pogue and Conley Elms; two Idaho conservation officers killed in the line of duty in 1981. The award is given on their behalf to a wildlife law enforcement officer who exemplifies courage, dedication, sacrifice and commitment to their work.
Wippermann’s nomination spoke of his tireless work ethic, tenacity, and attention to detail in building thorough cases leading to successfully prosecution. He uses technology to help solve complex cases and shares that knowledge with others. Besides detecting multiple, complex violations requiring extensive investigation and coordination across several states, Wippermann is a field training officer, mentoring two new officers during several hundred hours of field investigations and training. Wippermann is an ambassador, and through his personable, friendly demeanor, he gained the respect and appreciation of landowners and sportsmen throughout the region. He serves as a model for landowner relations, law enforcement, and responsible wildlife management which together garner public support for the conservation work of the Idaho Fish and Game.
WAFWA represents 23 states and Canadian provinces, spanning from Alaska to Texas and Hawaii to Saskatchewan. WAFWA is a strong advocate of the rights of states and provinces to manage fish and wildlife within their borders. It is a key organization in promoting the principles of sound resource management and building partnerships at the regional, national and international levels in order to enhance wildlife conservation efforts and the protection of associated habitats in the public interest. Honorees for this award exemplify the lifelong commitment that conservation officers across the country dedicate to their work.
