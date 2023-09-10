Mountain lion stock image file photo
Idaho Fish and Game Photo

Residents in the northern part of the Wood River Valley are reporting numerous sightings of mountain lions and black bear to Fish and Game staff in the Magic Valley Region. The most recent lion reports are primarily coming in from Ketchum and Sun Valley and are typically of a solitary mountain lion, but there have been sightings of a pair of mountain lions in Sun Valley. Fish and Game has continued to receive multiple reports of mountain lions in Hailey and Bellevue throughout the summer months.

“The frequency of these reports and the apparent habituation to humans by these lions and black bear is concerning” according to Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald, “we’re hearing from local residents that both the lions and bear are not exhibiting fear towards human activity. Mountain lions and black bears should not feel comfortable living within our communities.”

