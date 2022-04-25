The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is still seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near the Oneida Narrows in Franklin County earlier this year.
Multiple reports were recently received by Idaho Fish and Game regarding a dead swan hanging in a tree approximately a mile below Red Point Campground.
An examination of the carcass which included X-rays revealed the swan had been killed with a shotgun a few weeks prior to its discovery, possibly in early February.
It is both against state and federal laws to kill trumpeter swans.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact District Conservation Officer Korey Owens at 208-251-1923 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.
