The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information about the illegal dumping of 57 yellow perch in a Pocatello neighborhood.
Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson said in a press release the whole fish were between 9 and 10 inches long and were left to waste along Foothill Boulevard in Pocatello.
Peterson said the fish were likely illegally dumped between the evening of April 4 and the morning of April 6.
Peterson explained there is no possession limit on yellow perch in Idaho, but wasting any species of game fish constitutes a wildlife violation.
Peterson suspects the angler or anglers responsible kept the fish intending to eat them but ultimately decided filleting them would be too much work.
“It’s unfortunate that someone wasted these fish,” Peterson said in the press release. “There are families in need that could have used the meat these fish would have provided.”ve provided many nice fillets.”
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible. Tips may be submitted by calling CAP at 1-800-632-5999, the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703 or Peterson at 208-251-4515. Callers may remain anonymous.