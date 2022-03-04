The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has announced that they are resuming public tours of all of the fish hatcheries throughout the state.
Tours have been suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
James Brower, regional communications manager of Fish and Game, gives the hours and tour information for the hatcheries near Challis. These hatcheries are Pahsimeroi, Sawtooth, and Mackay.
The Pahsimeroi hatchery's visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday. They offer tours for individual groups or for larger groups such as school trips. Anyone who plans to bring a larger group will have to call at least 24 hours in advance. The number is (208) 876-4330.
"Pahsimeroi specializes in steelhead and chinook salmon," James Brower, regional communications manager of Fish and Game, said.
The Sawtooth hatchery has a visitor's center that is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They also offer daily tours from Memorial Day to Labor Day at 1:30 p.m., which are also their most popular visitation months. These tours are offered seven days per week. Visitors with larger groups are also required to call in advance. Their number is (208) 774-3684.
"They produce chinook salmon, rainbow trout and sockeye salmon," Brower said.
Mackay's hatchery offers daily tours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors with larger groups are required to call (208) 588-2219 for an appointment. Mackay produces many different kinds of fish, including rainbow trout, cutthroat trout and brook trout.