Ron Davies, the Idaho Fish and Game commissioner for the Salmon Region, has always enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he believes that passion has served him well in his current position.
Davies, a retired Pocatello firefighter, has been a commissioner for a year and a half after being appointed by the governor. Fish and Game commissioners can serve up to two four-year terms.
"My day to day involves conference calls and answering emails from constituents who may have concerns about wildlife," he said.
Davies grew up in Southeastern Idaho. He worked for the Pocatello Fire Department for 26 years, where he eventually became a battalion chief. He and his wife have owned a house in Central Idaho for 15 years, and they moved to the home permanently four years ago, after Davies retired from firefighting.
"I'm very honored for this opportunity," he said. "I'm very grateful for this appointment by the governor."
His favorite part about his position is the opportunities he has to learn more about big game species, wildlife in general and anadromous fish. He explains there are always interesting new things to learn about the wildlife in Idaho.
"I'm learning lots of new things," he said. "I'm meeting a lot of educated people in the field."
Davies has had the opportunity to assist in many different projects. One in particular was tagging bighorn sheep. This involved tranquilizing the animals to put collars on them so that researchers can learn more about migration patterns.
He has also been involved in assisting fish hatcheries to spawn more fish that will eventually reach the ocean. The work in these hatcheries makes it possible for more fish to spawn.
Davies encourages people to reach out to him if they have any questions or concerns about wildlife issues. Constituents can reach him by emailing salmon.commissioner@idfg.idaho.gov or calling 208-681-4166.