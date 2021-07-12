Southeast Idaho firefighters had their work cut out for them over the weekend battling numerous brush and wildfires.
The first fire, which was reported around 2 p.m. Friday in the rural Ross Fork Creek Road area east of Interstate 15, destroyed two homes on the Fort Hall Reservation.
The blaze grew to 15 acres before firefighters were able to contain the flames early Friday evening.
One firefighter was transported from the scene via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of heat exhaustion. The firefighter is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.
Nobody else was injured during the fire, which the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said destroyed two homes and damaged another. Outbuildings and vehicles were also damaged by the flames.
Several Ross Fork Creek Road residents were evacuated because of the fire and stayed at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel free of charge until the blaze was extinguished.
Firefighters from Fort Hall, North Bannock, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Power County, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Land Management responded to the fire.
Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Gov. Brad Little on Friday issued an emergency declaration for wildfires in Idaho and mobilized the Idaho National Guard, enabling Guard troops to respond both with firefighters and aircraft.
“We need all hands on deck,” the governor declared in a statement.
The emergency declaration allows soldiers to help fight fires on the 9,700 square miles in mostly northern Idaho where the state Department of Lands provides fire protection. State officials said it was the first time the Idaho Department of Lands has requested such a declaration. Normally, those requests come from individual counties.
The request comes as wildfires rage throughout the Western United States, fueled in particular by an exhausting heat wave and massive drought, according to the Associated Press.
Firefighters were working in extreme temperatures across the U.S. West and struggling to contain wildfires, the largest burning in California and Oregon, as another heat wave baked the region, straining power grids, the AP said.
The largest wildfire of the year in California — the Beckwourth Complex — was raging along the Nevada state line and has burned about 134 square miles as state regulators asked consumers to voluntarily “conserve as much electricity as possible” to avoid any outages starting Monday afternoon.
In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire exploded to 224 square miles as it raced through heavy timber in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, near the Klamath County town of Sprague River. The fire disrupted service on three transmission lines providing up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to neighboring California.
Smoke from the wildfires in California and Oregon is causing moderate to unhealthy air quality in Southeast Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The blazes come as the West is in the midst of a second extreme heat wave within just a few weeks and as the entire region is suffering from one of the worst droughts in recent history. Extreme heat warnings in California were finally expected to expire Monday night.
On Sunday, firefighters working in temperatures that topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit were able to gain some ground on the Beckwourth Complex, doubling containment to 20 percent.
Additionally, the hottest temperature ever recorded on the planet was measured in Death Valley on Friday, with a temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The New York Times.
A brush fire along Interstate 15 between Inkom and Pocatello on Sunday kept firefighters busy for several hours.
The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. near the Inkom Port of Entry after a truck traveling northbound on the freeway lost its utility trailer when the hitch connection failed, creating sparks that ignited the dry grass along the interstate’s northbound lanes, authorities said.
Firefighters from the Pocatello Valley Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service responded and contained the blaze to about 3 acres along the freeway before extinguishing it.
There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures.
Firefighters remained on the scene until about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fire resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being partially blocked for several hours.
Two more fires broke out in Pocatello around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters battled a brush fire on Sunday evening that destroyed an SUV and burned to within 20 feet of a mobile home on the city’s north side at the same time other firefighters battled a blaze on Charlotte Drive, which turned out to be very minor in comparison to the 2012 Charlotte Fire that destroyed over 60 homes.
The 7 p.m. blaze that destroyed the SUV ignited in a field adjacent to the mobile home park along Industrial Lane just south of the Costco big box store.
The flames were fueled by the wind and quickly spread to a Chevrolet Suburban SUV, destroying the vehicle.
The fire then headed toward one of the trailer park’s mobile homes.
But Pocatello firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it could reach the residence. The fire scorched more than an acre but did not result in any injuries.
Firefighters remained on the scene for over an hour extinguishing the fire’s remaining hot spots.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Pocatello Fire Department.
Industrial Lane was temporarily shut down because of the blaze.
The fire on Charlotte Drive occurred when a car with multiple occupants careened off the road and traveled about 50 yards down an embankment.
It was fortunate that none of the people in the car were injured and that a nearby homeowner quickly grabbed a garden hose to contain the brush fire that the crash sparked in the dry grass.
Responding Pocatello Valley firefighters had the fire extinguished in less than 30 minutes and less than an acre was scorched with no structures damaged.
Additional details on the wreck were not available Monday though the crash remains under investigation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.