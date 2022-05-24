POCATELLO — Dozens of volunteers were busy this week preparing the soccer fields at Century High School for the 18th annual Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial.
The event that brings nearly 7,000 cross markers to the field to represent the men and women who have died during the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan is scheduled to begin on May 27 and last through Memorial Day on May 30.
“We hope that everyone will find some time during their Memorial Day weekend to stop by and pay tribute to the men and women who have died while serving our country,” Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator and event organizer Melissa Hartman said in a news release earlier this month. “This is a great way for the whole family to honor and remember the sacrifices our fallen soldiers made for all of us.”
An additional 96 markers will represent the service members with an Idaho connection who have died since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centers on September 11, 2001.
The event will kick off with a dedication ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Friday. The field will then be open to the public 24 hours a day until the closing ceremony at 6:00 p.m. Monday.
The annual Run to Remember is scheduled for 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. on May 28. Those interested can register at the track at 8:00 a.m. that morning for a $10 donation that goes towards the cost of setting up the memorial. The first 100 people to register will receive a free goodie bag and T-shirt sponsored by Concentrix.
The United Service Organizations Show is on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and will feature a patriotic-themed talent show the whole family can enjoy. Registration will be open until all the performance slots are filled.