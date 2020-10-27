Austin Blakely is wanted on a new Felony Warrant for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the shooting that occurred on October 16, 2020.
IFPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred sometime before 8:15 p.m. on October 16, 2020 possibly in the area of 1st Street and Holmes Avenue. One person sustained injuries in this incident and was taken to an area hospital via ambulance. The investigation is ongoing.
We are also asking that anyone in that area or near that area who saw/heard anything suspicious between 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. contact IFPD Dispatch at (208)529-1200 reference case number 2020-40130.
We are specifically asking anyone with home or security cameras within a mile of the 1st Street and Holmes Avenue that recorded footage between 7 and 8:15 p.m. review their footage for anything suspicious and if so, share it with law enforcement by contacting dispatch.