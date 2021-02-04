The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for Patrick Lawrence, a 52-year-old man who was reported missing by family members. He was last seen Tuesday.
Lawrence is described as caucasian male, with brown but graying hair. He has a full beard that is also brown and gray/silver in color, and he wears glasses.
Lawrence is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has blue eyes and walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a bright interior, a camo-patterned Cabela’s-brand hoodie and jeans.
Anyone who has seen Lawrence since Tuesday or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.