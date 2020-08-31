UPDATE
Connor has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY
IFPD is searching for a missing autistic child.
His name is Connor Fowler. He 11-years-old with blonde hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet tall and 130 pounds.
He is wearing jeans, possibly a red color shirt.
He was last seen about 10:20 a.m. near S Water. He left on foot. Connor is non-verbal and parents report he frightens easily.
If you have seen Connor or know his current whereabouts please contact Idaho Falls Police immediately at 911 or (208)529-1200.