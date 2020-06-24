IDAHO FALLS – On June 19, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a report of an unconscious man in a running vehicle near the intersection of Boulevard and 14th Street. EMS personnel from Idaho Falls Fire were also dispatched to respond.
An Idaho Falls Police Officer patrolling in the area responded to the area and located the vehicle. A bystander informed the officer that the vehicle appeared to still be in drive, so the officer pulled his patrol car in front of the vehicle to prevent it from rolling forward and going into traffic.
The Officer found a male sitting in the driver’s seat who appeared to be unconscious. The man was not moving and the officer could not tell if he was breathing. The Officer knocked on the window and attempted to verbally wake the driver unsuccessfully. Based on the man’s appearance, the Officer believed that the man was either deceased or dying.
All doors on the vehicle were locked. In an effort to provide aide to the man, the officer broke the rear driver’s side window of the vehicle. The man did not move, wake or otherwise react to the window breaking. By reaching through the broken window the officer was able to touch the man’s neck but could not feel a pulse, however his body was still warm to the touch.
From that window the officer was unable to unlock or open the door or reach further into the vehicle to open another door. The officer was forced to break the front passenger window to unlock the doors to the vehicle.
At that point the Officer was able to recognize that the man appeared to have overdosed and ran to his vehicle to get Narcan. The Officer returned to the car and opened the driver’s door, still with no response from the man. The Officer administered Narcan and attempted to revive the man.
The Officer felt for a pulse again, and was able to feel a rapid pulse on the man’s neck. The man began to respond and the officer stayed with the man, encouraging him to stay awake, while EMS were enroute.
EMS personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived, administered medical care, and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.
The vehicle had to be towed to be removed from the roadway. An inventory of the vehicle was completed prior to towing, and a small amount of heroin was found inside the vehicle in addition to drug paraphernalia.