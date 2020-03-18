The mayor of Idaho Falls is demanding that the driver responsible for the hit-and-run crash that killed a local cyclist who formerly lived in her city be brought to justice.
A “treasured member of the community” is how Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper described 40-year-old Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm, a former Idaho Falls resident who was living in Pocatello when she was killed while road biking on Buckskin Road east of the Gate City on Friday evening in what police are calling a hit-and-run crash.
“The City of Idaho Falls family lost a treasured member of our family this week,” Casper said in a Wednesday statement. “Bobbi was a beautiful person who truly cared for her others. She was constantly working to give back to the community and to make our world a better place.”
In addition to working as an analyst for Idaho Falls Power, the municipal electric utility that serves the city of Idaho Falls, Wilhelm was a current board member for the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, or EICAP.
Similar to Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc., EICAP helps and empowers at-risk individuals and families to meet their basic needs and increase their independence through support and education.
City of Idaho Falls spokesman Bud Cranor said Wilhelm was not just a colleague but had become one of his closest friends since he started working for the city two years ago.
Cranor was immediately struck by Wilhelm’s “absolute guileless demeanor,” he said, adding that Wilhelm was “just a truly great human being who was good at and cared about what she did.”
“Bobbi cared not just about the people she worked for, but for so many others, too,” Cranor said. “She loved cycling, loved the outdoors, the environment and was a huge advocate for the homeless in both Idaho Falls and Pocatello.”
Not just a distinguished award winner at Idaho State University and a humanitarian, Wilhelm advocated so heavily for the homeless because she was once homeless herself, Cranor said. Moreover, Wilhelm also documented her experience in a 2017 Facebook post after sharing her story with a class at a university in Washington.
“I’m an economist, an energy analyst, a researcher, a cyclist, a hiker, a newbie skier and I have traveled to crazy corners of the world alone,” Wilhelm wrote in 2017. "I’m a sister, an aunt, and a friend; a dog lover and a musician.”
Wilhelm added, “I am also a person who once struggled for housing and food security. ...My stint as a person without permanent housing lasted a few months. In those months, I took odd jobs for money. To be honest, the period after couch surfing wasn’t easy either.”
Cranor described Wilhelm as “a very intelligent, well-spoken, attractive and bright young woman,” which was why it was so surprising to him that she once lived out of her car, he said.
“It wasn’t just the homeless, Bobbi cared about the underprivileged and the socioeconomically downtrodden — that is just what she did,” Cranor said. “She briefly lived like the people she advocated so heavily for and knew what it was like to be in that sort of environment without any hope or resources, so she really dedicated herself to helping those who may find themselves in the same situation.”
Cranor said the staff at Idaho Falls Power contacted Wilhelm’s family on Monday when she uncharacteristically failed to show up for work.
Pocatello resident Angie Wilhelm, Bobette’s identical twin sister, told the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday that she and her older sister, Tara Dayley, reported that Bobette was missing to Pocatello police around 8:45 a.m. Monday.
At about 11 a.m. Monday, an off-duty Bannock County sheriff’s deputy discovered Bobette’s body in a ravine along Buckskin Road near Parks Road, Chief Deputy Tony Manu of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office told the Journal on Tuesday.
Manu said Sheriff’s Office investigators believe Bobette was riding her road bike on Buckskin Road between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday when an unidentified motorist struck her bike, causing her to leave the roadway and plummet down an adjacent ravine.
Authorities believe Wilhelm was struck by someone driving a green 1989-99 Chevrolet pickup truck or SUV with front passenger side damage.
Manu said the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating several “very solid” leads in the case, but he encouraged anyone with any information on Bobette’s death to contact Sheriff’s Office detective Phil Nickel at 208-236-7135 or the Bannock County emergency dispatch center at 208-236-7111.
“(Bobette) was a genuinely good person with a heart of gold,” Casper said in her statement. “We are all devastated by her loss and send our deepest condolences to her family and friends. We hope that people in the Pocatello area will give their fullest cooperation to law enforcement to help them find those responsible for this senseless tragedy and bring closure to her friends and family.”