Authorities arrested a 26-year-old Idaho Falls man, reported to be suicidal, after he allegedly fired shots toward officers and others who tried to help him on Sunday.
No gun-related injuries were reported in the incident that began around 2:40 p.m. on Snake River Road in the Heise area, just east of the Stinking Springs parking lot.
Bonneville County sheriff’s officials say they and other law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene after they received a report of a suicidal man in a vehicle.
“As Deputies arrived they found 5 witnesses who advised they came across 26 year old Channean L. Deveau of Idaho Falls stuck on the roadside in his vehicle,” according to a news release. “Those witnesses advised they attempted to provide assistance to Deveau but had to back away when he fired several shots toward them.”
Officers were able to get the witnesses out of harm’s way and create a safety perimeter. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office also activated its SWAT team.
Deveau verbally indicated he wanted officers to end his life during the incident, Bonneville County sheriff’s officials said, adding that he would not participate in negotiations or cooperate with deputies’ commands.
Around 5 p.m., Deveau allegedly got out of his vehicle and fired a handgun toward the officers, and they subsequently fired back.
“Deveau continued to be uncooperative and Deputies used less lethal rounds and a Taser to incapacitate him long enough to be taken into custody,” according to the news release.
Deveau sustained minor injuries in the incident and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, sheriff’s officials said. After he was checked out, he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on five counts of felony aggravated assault. Additional charges are possible.
Personnel from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Jefferson Central Fire all assisted Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office during the incident on Sunday.
An Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force has been asked to investigate the incident since law enforcement officers fired shots at the scene. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is serving as the lead agency in that investigation and will be assisted by Idaho Falls Police Department and the sheriff’s offices in Madison, Fremont and Clark counties.