An Idaho Falls man died Sunday after driving off a road in the Palisades area past the Calamity campground.
According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Larson, 19, appeared to have been driving around a curve when he went off the road. His car went down a steep embankment and overturned.
Larson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car. He died from his injuries in the crash.
Larson and his family had been traveling together in multiple vehicles, with Larson taking up the rear. The family noticed Larson was missing when they reached their destination and went back to search for him on the road. They found the scene of the accident and called 911.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, Forest Service Law Enforcement, Idaho Falls Fire, Swan Valley Fire and Air Idaho Rescue all responded to the crash.
The incident remains under investigation. The news release states the cause of the crash is unknown, though speed and inattentive driving are suspected to be factors.
"The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone who is recreating in our back country areas to drive slow and make paying attention to your driving a priority at all times," the news release said.