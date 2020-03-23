An Idaho Falls man was arrested in Wyoming on Saturday after reportedly leading law enforcement on a chase across the Idaho-Wyoming border.
According to a Facebook post by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Kenneth Jensen, 30, fled when a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to stop him for speeding. Jensen was driving a 2016 Subaru WRX.
The deputy followed Jensen for 15 minutes until they reached the Wyoming border. A Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputy witnessed Jensen driving at 98 mph and took up the pursuit. Jensen reportedly accelerated again.
The chase ended when a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper deployed spikes. Jensen drove the car into a rural subdivision after hitting the spikes, then attempted to flee on foot. He was caught by law enforcement and is being held at the Lincoln County Jail.
Jensen is facing multiple charges in Wyoming for eluding police, reckless driving, speeding, and driving under the influence.
Charges were filed against Jensen in Bonneville County on March 12 for misdemeanor battery in the presence of a child. He had posted a $2,000 bond and was released two days before his arrest.