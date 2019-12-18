Farmers and ranchers from the tri-state area have been buying and selling at the Idaho Falls Livestock Auction since the first sale was held August 28, 1936. The 83-year comes to an end when the last animal crosses the scale today.
The 8-acre property was purchased by the City of Idaho Falls for their new city police complex.
A group of city businessmen established the auction – originally called the Idaho Livestock Commission - in 1936, hoping to entice ranch families to come to town to do their shopping. The next year, 1937, Floyd E. Skelton moved to Idaho Falls from South Dakota. He and a cousin, Ray Skelton, bought the auction, involving a friend, Stanley Spencer, to serve as the point man on attracting sheep consignments and buyers. Floyd’s son, Leon, started buying, trading, and partnering on cattle in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, making deals and friends across the region. Leon bought out Ray’s interest in 1961. Upon Floyd's passing in 1987, Leon became sole owner, and he and family members have managed the business since that time.
“For a family to run this kind of business, for that long, is because Floyd and Leon were honest, and people were confident they’d be treated right,” says Leon’s son-in-law and auction manager, Richard Schwarz. Schwarz has been working at the auction for more than 50 years, first as part-time labor, then an auctioneer, and finally as manager.
Richard says, “The success of this yard is because of the Skeltons – Floyd and Leon.”
An auction is a market for buyers and sellers. Sellers deliver and consign their stock to the auction, which advertises and attracts buyers, conducting legal sales and transfers. Stock is sold by weight across a certified scale, and the auction charges a commission on each transaction. For order buyers, the auction provided an opportunity to look at large numbers in one place, compared to driving for hours to various ranches. Those selling or buying smaller numbers had a place to go.
The Idaho Falls yard was near the railroad tracks, as was the custom for auctions. Before trucks and stock trailers, most Eastern Idaho railroad sidings had stock pens. Many ranchers from outlying areas like Salmon, Spencer, and Armitage, Montana, trailed their herd to a local siding to be transported to the auction by rail. Carload lots were shipped to feeders in the Midwest.
At its peak, Richard says they were selling 125-130,000 head of cattle a year from Idaho, Wyoming and southeastern Montana. The auction had sales two days a week, one for sheep and pigs, the other day dedicated to cattle. They occasionally had a third day for special sales, usually in the fall. It was common for 3-4,000 head of cattle to cross the scale every week. As many as 16-18,000 sheep were sold, truckloads of pigs were once pooled at Idaho Falls, and horses also changed hands.
“We had two day sales every week, and sometimes two days just for cattle in the fall run. We had special sales for Jackson Hole cattle, and for Montana cattle. We had a fall feeder sale every year,” he says. “But that’s been over for a long time. There’s very little, if any, lamb feeding left in Idaho. We sold a lot of pigs at one time but they’re gone.”
Receipts peaked in the 1950s and 60’s and began to decline by about 1975. A drop in local livestock production and dwindling numbers of large ranches eroded cattle numbers. Video auctions have siphoned off many large load lots came once came to Idaho Falls. The city of Idaho Falls gradually engulfed the yard, which was once in open ground north of town next to bustling grain elevators.Complying with all the federal and state regulations and inspections required more time and accommodation. Labor is always an issue.
Even beyond the benefit to buyers and sellers, livestock auction markets provide a significant economic impact to their communities. A study in 2017 found that weekly livestock auctions provide approximately $1 million in total value-added dollars to their local community each year.
Just as those businessmen predicted back in 1936, producers often brought the entire family on sale day, and purchased feed, seed, tires, school clothes, groceries and other supplies while in town. The weekly sale was also a social occasion. The on-site café was standing room only, as friends grabbed lunch and a chance to catch up. Cronies sat together in the sale ring, planning for the future or remembering the past. Kids scurried around on the top bleachers.
But operational and financial realities have been pinching the bottom line. Prior to his death last year, 2018, Leon instructed that the yard be sold after his passing.
“Everyone hates to see it close, but every aspect has gotten harder,” says Richard. “No one wanted to buy it and run it as an auction. It was time. It just wasn’t feasible any more, and this is what Leon wanted.”