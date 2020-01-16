IDAHO FALLS – On Jan. 6, a four-month-old child was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital after parents reported that the child had fallen off the father’s lap and was displaying symptoms consistent with a head injury. The infant was found to have a brain bleed and was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.
Medical staff at Primary Children’s determined that the injuries were inconsistent with falling off the fathers lap and contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department. Medical staff reported that the infant had a significant amount of blood around the brain due to bi-lateral subdural hematomas that are several weeks old. The infant also had significant retinal hemorrhages in both eyes from a more recent event. Medical staff reported that the injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma from two separate events.
Idaho Falls Police Detectives have been investigating the child’s injuries. In an interview, the father, Charles Miller, confessed to IFPD Detectives that on Jan. 6 he became frustrated and threw the infant down on to his bed, likely causing the retinal hemorrhages. Miller confessed that a similar incident had occurred around Thanksgiving, causing the original brain bleed.
Early this morning, Jan. 16, Charles Miller, a 33-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested on two counts of felony injury to a child and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.